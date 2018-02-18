Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Springfield man who police describe as “armed and dangerous” is wanted on a charge of attempted criminal homicide following a shooting Saturday night that injured a man.

Officers with the Springfield Police Department were called around 7:45 p.m. to 17th Avenue East at West Hillcrest in reference to a 32-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was reportedly on his way to a hospital when the vehicle he was in ran out of gas at the intersection.

Robertson County EMS transported the victim to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where his condition is unknown.

According to police, the victim identified the gunman as Patrick O’Neal Smith, 50, and said the shooting happened on Spruce Street.

A warrant has been issued for Smith on a charge of attempted criminal homicide.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Springfield Police Department at (615) 384-8422 or Central Dispatch Center at (615) 384-4911.