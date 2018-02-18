On the Prowl: Preds Josi, Rinne attend Best Buddies prom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a crazy time of the year, as the Nashville Predators battle for home ice, but it doesn’t keep them from giving back.
On Friday, the ice at Bridgestone Arena was transformed into a dance floor as Best Buddies Tennessee hosted its 2018 Prom.
Best Buddies is the world’s largest organization creating opportunities for millions of people dealing with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This event is always a favorite especially for the Predators’ own Pekka Rinne and Roman Josi.
The two have been involved in the best buddies organization for several years now and the relationships they’ve built with their best buddies are truly special.
“I started coming and I was lucky enough to meet Mike, so since that day me and Mike, we’ve been best buddies,” said Rinne.
Roman Josi added, “This is such a great event the kids are having so much fun and I’m so glad to be here and be apart of it.”
On this particular night it was all about having fun and letting loose and that’s exactly what these two were able to do.
“I mean it’s amazing, I’ve met so many amazing kids and it’s really something that I love to do and I’m having a lot of fun,” said Josi.
“You know I’m used to being at this rink people come and watch us but now it’s time for Mike and his friends to celebrate,” added Rinne.
Just eight years ago there were just 10 schools, this year there were over 100 that participated. It’s an event both Josi and Rinne look forward to attending again next year.