News 2 celebrates Black History Month with Hidden History Special

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 celebrates Black History Month with a special on Tennessee’s hidden black history.

A Knoxville Reverend, who was friend of Dr. Martin Luther King, speaks about going to jail with him in the 1960’s.

Also, take an in-depth look at the first African-American community in American founded exclusively for African-Americans and a family of sisters known as the most arrested civil rights family in history.

The Tennessee’s Hidden History Special airs Sunday at 4 p.m. only on News 2.