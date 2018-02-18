Nashville church bakes 1,400 cookies for first responders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville’s First Responders were treated to home-baked cookies this week by members of Nashville First Baptist Church.

The church held its ‘Cookies 4 Cops’ event this week, right before Valentine’s Day. Volunteers delivered 1,500 cookies to officers in Metro Nashville Police Department’s Central, Midtown and West precincts.

Cookies were also delivered to Nashville’s downtown fire station and the FBI office.

In addition to the sweet treat, the church volunteers also give notes of encouragement and thanks to Nashville’s first responders.