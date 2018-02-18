La Vergne police warn residents about violent sex offender at large

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – La Vergne police and the Board of Probation and Parole are looking for a violent sex offender.

Police are looking for 25-year-old Adrean Jones, who is wanted for tampering with a monitoring device.

Officers are warning citizens that Jones is a violent sex offender.

Police say that his last two known locations, according to his monitoring device, were in the area of Smyrna along Sam Ridley Pkwy and I-24 around the hotels, gas stations and Stone Crest Hospital.

Its also believed he was on foot in La Vergne along Stones River Road and Murfreesboro Road.

His last known address in La Vergne was in the area of Rutherford Point Drive along Floyd Mayfield Drive, and police said he may have family and friends in the area.

Jones stands 5 feet, eleven inches tall and weighs 205 pounds with tattoos on his face and neck.

Officers said he is believed to be with Kiara Kennedy, a 27-year-old black woman with an address out of Nashville.

Police said they are known to stay in area hotels for short periods of time.

If anyone recognizes him or knows of his whereabouts, please call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or CrimeStoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).