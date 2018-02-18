Irate customer accused of threatening to kill phone store employee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is in custody after police say he threatened an employee at an east Nashville phone store.

An employee at the Boost Mobile store at 1001 Dickerson Pike, told officers he was scared for his life when the suspect threatened to kill him.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened around 6 o’clock Saturday evening.

A worker at the store told police Herod Wright was there earlier that day, and did not provide accurate information to buy a phone.

The worker also said Wright appeared to be intoxicated.

According to the arrest report, Wright returned to the store and started to argue with the employee.

When workers called police, Wright reportedly took out a knife and said, “You will be dead before police get here.”

Wright is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.