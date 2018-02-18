Harpeth Hall students, staff hit hard by death of Dr. Stephanie Balmer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dr. Stephanie Balmer, Head of School at Nashville’s Harpeth Hall, passed away suddenly on Saturday, due to complications of breast cancer.

She had survived cancer for 14 years, and learned only a few days ago that it had recurred.

Balmer joined Harpeth Hall in 2015. According to the school website, she was “an ardent supporter of single gender education for girls.”

Previously, she was president of SACAC, the Southern Association for College Admission Counseling. She also served as Dean of Admissions at Dickinson College and Agnes Scott College. And she has been very active in local and national private school education associations.

The sudden loss of Dr. Balmer has hit the Harpeth Hall staff and students hard. A letter went out to the school community on Friday from Emily Cate Tidwell, Chair of the Board of Trustees:

It is with a very heavy heart that I share this news with you. As many of you are aware, our beloved Head of School, Dr. Stephanie Balmer, has not been feeling well for the past few weeks and thought initially that she had the flu. Stephanie was admitted to the hospital this past weekend…

A few flower bouquets were left at the entrance of the school as word spread on Sunday.

This story is developing. Refresh this page for new information as it becomes available.