Family of murdered woman asking for help in cold case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of a young woman who was murdered four years ago is asking the public for help solving the case.

Shavonda Hodge was 23-years-old when she was gunned down on Feb. 17, 2014.

She was found critically wounded, lying next to a dumpster in the parking lot of the Phyllis Wheatley retirement home on Vanderhorst Drive.

Hodge was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she later died.

Each year on the anniversary of her death, Hodge’s family visits her grave and releases balloons in her favorite colors: purple and red.

Even though the case has gone cold, Hodge’s aunt, Shelita Wells, is not giving up hope for justice to be served.

“She had so many friends and so many people around,” said Wells. “But no one can come forward and tell what happened? We think if we just keep on, somebody will get tired and tell.”

Hodge’s son, Jayln, was just two when his mother was killed. He’s now six.

Sunday Jayln brought his mother a rose with a prayer to leave on her grave.

One day he hopes to return with news that justice has been served.

“It would be the happiest day of his life when they bring the person that did this to his mom to justice,” Wells said.

Anyone with information about that murder should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.