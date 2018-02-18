Dramatic swift water rescue saves couple in Dickson

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Saturday’s heavy rain turned Garners Creek into a raging river. A couple driving on Sam Hollow Road in Dickson suddenly found themselves water that was deeper than expected. Their pickup truck started floating away.

Floodwater was rising fast, forcing the couple to climb on the roof of their truck.

Rescue crews rushed to the scene from the Tennessee City Fire Department. They called for mutual aid from the Dickson County Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team.

They quickly realized the danger. A strong current and rising water threatened to sweep the truck downstream.

Crews threw the couple safety vests and ropes. Then they pulled each person to safety.

Check out the video of this dramatic rescue operation shot by James Allen