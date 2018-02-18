NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Catch the last day of the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Convention and Sport Show. They’ll have a family adventure village that’s free, where you can test your archery skills and take part in some hands on activities. It’s taking place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center from 9a.m.-four p.m. and the family adventure village is free to the public!

Then, mix some cool country music and hot home cookin’, and you’ll have the fantastic Nashville Nightlife Dinner Theater. It’s kicking off Sunday evening at 5:30. This show was voted Music Valley’s #1 dinner show! It’s at 2416 Music Valley Dr., Nashville and tickets start at 50 bucks, kids are 25.

If you’re not ready for Valentines Day to be over, well neither is Jim Brickman. He’s a best-selling pianist who’s putting on “An Evening of Romance” at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. It starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at 30 bucks.

