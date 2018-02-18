12 guns stolen during Henry County “smash and grab” burglary



HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Surveillance video shows a dozen handguns stolen Sunday morning from a Henry County business in less than 30 seconds.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:45 a.m. a Chevy Cruze backed into the front door of Guns N’ Gear on Highway 79N in Paris.

Four men wearing masks and hoodies got out of the car and went into the store, investigators said.

12 handguns were taken in an estimated 29 seconds.

The video above shows the burglars in action from 2 different angles.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are involved in the investigation and said they would “offer a substantial reward” for information that leads to an arrest or helps to advance the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 642-1672 or the Crime Tips line at (731) 642-0929.