1 injured in Henry County crash, vehicle fire

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver was transported to a hospital Sunday morning following a wreck and vehicle fire in Henry.

According to the Henry Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded around 7:40 a.m. to a report of a car fire in the area of Highway 79 South and Skunk Hollow Road.

Firefighters learned from witnesses that an older model Ford Explorer had crossed the center line and hit a culvert.

The vehicle then burst into flames.

The driver is being treated for unknown injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.