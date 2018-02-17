Vandy extends home winning win streak by beating Florida

The Associated Press Published:
Vanderbilt guard Payton Willis (1) drives against Florida guard Mike Okauru, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Jeff Roberson scored 26 points and Riley LaChance added 21 as Vanderbilt rallied to its fifth straight home win with a 71-68 victory over Florida on Saturday.

LaChance’s layup gave Vanderbilt a 69-68 lead with 1:53 left as the Commodores (11-16, 5-9 Southeastern Conference) rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit.

Joe Toye nailed two foul shots to finish the scoring with 11 seconds remaining. He had 13 points.

Florida’s Egor Koulechov missed a chance to tie the score when his 3-point attempt bounced off the rim twice with six seconds left.

Keith Stone led Florida (17-10, 8-6) with 20 points and Koulechov added 14, including four 3-pointers. Jalen Hudson added 10 points for the Gators, who made only three turnovers and grabbed 14 offensive rebounds.

Powered by a 10-0 run midway through the first half, Florida took a 34-28 lead at the break.

Vanderbilt split two games with Florida, including an 81-74 loss in an SEC opener on Dec. 30.

Florida entered the game as one of only three SEC teams with a winning road record (4-3). No. 10 Auburn and No. 18 Tennessee are the others. The remaining 11 SEC teams were a combined 25-68, including Vanderbilt (0-9).