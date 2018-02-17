Teen charged after being found with pistol stolen from Mt. Juliet gun store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old was arrested Friday night after being found in possession of a firearm stolen from a Mt. Juliet gun store.

Metro police reported an officer assigned to the new juvenile robbery task force saw the teenage boy rush away once he saw the officer on 40th Avenue North near Clifton Avenue around 8 p.m.

The officer soon discovered the stolen .22 caliber revolver in the young man’s right front pocket.

He was taken into custody and booked into the juvenile detention facility.

His identify was not released.

Federal ATF agents have been notified of the stolen gun’s recovery.