Shelbyville officer honored on 19th anniversary of his death

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Shelbyville officer who died in the line-of-duty nearly two decades ago is being remembered Saturday on the anniversary of his death.

Patrolman Melvin Claxton, 53, suffered a fatal heart attack on Feb. 17, 1999 after a foot chase involving a jail escapee.

According to Shelbyville police, Joel Richard Schmeiderer escaped from the Bedford County jail where he was held on charges of murder, jail escape and other felony charges.

Later in the day, Claxton and a Bedford County deputy were involved in a chase with the suspect who was in a stolen pick-up truck. The suspect eventually took off running and was taken into custody.

Police said Officer Claxton returned to his vehicle where he suffered a fatal heart attack.

On Saturday, Shelbyville police posted to Facebook: “Today, we pause to remember the sacrifice of Patrolman Melvin Claxton who on this day in 1999 died in the line of duty.”

Claxton had been with the agency for 19 years.