Preds come up short, fall to Red Wings 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators were on a mission to bounce back from Thursday’s loss to the Flames, but they came up short on Saturday night, falling to Detroit 2-1.

This is the second straight loss for the Predators, making it the first time they’ve dropped back to back games in regulation since December.

Despite chances throughout the game, the Preds failed to get on the board until late in the 3rd period.

Their first and only goal of the game came on the power play, courtesy of Craig Smith (17th goal of the season). That made it a one goal game, but the Red Wings would score an empty net goal with just a minute remaining to hold on for the win.

Nashville doesn’t get the two points, but is still tied at the top of the Central Division with 77 points.

The Predators will try to get back on track Monday when they host the Ottawa Senators.