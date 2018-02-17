Police: Body of young, black woman found in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after the body of a young woman was found in Murfreesboro Saturday.

The body was discovered on Hope Way just off West College Street, which is near the Stone’s River Battlefield

Arriving officers located the body, described by police as a young black female.

This investigation is in the preliminary stages at this time, therefore her cause of death is yet to be determined, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Murfreesboro police at 615-893-1311.

