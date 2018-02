MT.JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is in custody after a low speed chase in Mt. Juliet.

Police chased the woman on I-24, with the chase ending at the James Robertson Pkwy exit.

The 71-year-old woman was found with a bag full of prescription pills and holding a parakeet-type bird, according to officers.

The woman was taken into custody and the bird was turned over to animal control.

