Mom, daughter injured after truck slams into Fairview home

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) – A little girl and her mother were injured when a pickup truck crashed into her Fairview home early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at a home on Horn Tavern Road.

The homeowner told News 2 his family was asleep when a red pickup truck slammed into their home.

His 6-year-old daughter and wife were both injured. They were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The homeowner ran outside after the crash and tried to chase down the driver, but he got away.

State troopers and Fairview police are searching for the driver. He is believed to live in the area though his name and description has not been released.

