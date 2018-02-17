Juvenile steals car; Police arrest owner after finding stolen credit cards, meth

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in jail after police find stolen credit cards and meth in his stolen vehicle.

Police said they responded to a call in the 900 block of Interstate Drive in Manchester Friday night.

Authorities say that an officer spoke to Joseph Brummett, who told police he was approached by a juvenile with a pistol and extended.

It was then that the juvenile allegedly forced Brummett out of his Mercedes and drove off.

The juvenile was found by a THP trooper around exit 97 on I-24 and led law enforcement on a chase through Rutherford County.

The car was spike stripped by Rutherford County deputies. The police found the weapon described by Brummett was found on the passenger floor board.

The 15-year-old Nashville juvenile was charged aggravated robbery, robbery, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, vandalism and evading arrest. He was transported to Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.

Upon further search of the car, officers said they found credit cards with different names on them, credit card scanners, and a book with personal information of several different people in a backpack hidden in the trunk of Brummett’s car.

Police said when they asked the 29-year-old about the cards, he said that a friend had given them to him. Then, he denied knowing anything about them.

Officers also found meth, a glass pipe, and three needles.

Brummett was charged with eight counts of identity theft/use of another’s information and schedule II drug violation.

He was taken to Coffee County Jail and his bond is currenty set at $302,500. His court date is set for May 15.