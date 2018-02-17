Jellico water system depleted; 1,700 customers without water

JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) – The mayor of Campbell County says the water system in Jellico is depleted, affecting around 1,700 households.

Mayor E.L. Morton says Jellico Electric and Water System and Jellico Mayor Jay Muncie informed him around 10 a.m. that the water system was depleted.

Bottled water deliveries from the Red Cross have begun and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has been alerted and they are sending agents.

The utility says it is implementing supplemental purification which can begin restoring water to holding tanks within a few hours for limited service.

A memo released earlier from Jellico Electric and Water System warned residents to boil the water before drinking it.

The memo said that a water sample taken February 16, 2018, showed turbidity levels that exceeds state and local turbidity standards. Because of the high levels of turbidity, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.