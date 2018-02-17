Guns, drugs, cash seized following capture of Nashville fugitive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The capture of a fugitive at a Nashville car wash Thursday led to the seizure of guns, drugs and cash and the arrest of two others Thursday.

It began when detectives located wanted fugitive and convicted felon Cedric Doss at a car wash on Doverside Drive.

Doss, who was wanted on felony community corrections violation warrants, reportedly had oxycodone pills, Xanax and $1,414 in cash inside his 2006 BMW sedan at the time of his arrest.

During a search of his home on Oakview Drive, officers saw Keaire Kirkendoll, 27, and Gary McCree, 34, enter the home where they retrieved a large red bag.

They drove away and were stopped by police on Brick Church Pike near Bellshire Drive.

A search of the bag revealed more than three pounds of marijuana, prescription pills, two stolen handguns and $9,450 in cash.

A subsequent search of Doss and Kirkendoll’s residence found two loaded guns, a small amount of marijuana, and $641 in cash.

McCree, of Gallatin, Tennessee, is charged with gun possession during the commission of a felony, felony drug possession with intent to sell, and being a fugitive from justice for drug violations in Michigan. He is jailed in lieu of $326,000 bond.

Kirkendoll is charged with gun possession during the commission of a felony and felony drug possession with intent to sell. She is being held in lieu of $76,000 bond.

Doss is charged with three probation violations and faces additional felony charges.