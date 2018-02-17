Gibson says small guitar maker copied trademarked designs

BANGOR, Maine (AP) – The Gibson guitar company has demanded that a small Maine company stop selling two of its models, claiming that they infringe on trademarked designs.

Dallas Seger, owner of Bangor-based Seger Guitars, says he received a cease-and-desist letter late last year from Gibson Brands Inc.

Seger tells the Bangor Daily News that he has already removed one model from his online store but contends that the other is a completely original design.

Seger says Gibson has also demanded a settlement to cover guitars he has already sold. He has been in business for nearly 20 years.

A firm that represents the Nashville, Tennessee-based Gibson in various trademark lawsuits did not respond to a request for comment.