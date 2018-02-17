Brie’s Best Bets for Saturday, Feb. 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kidsville is kicking off Saturday at the Parethenon in Centennial Park.

This is a free event from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. that combines storytelling, arts and crafts and live music AND is a great way to explore the Parthenon.

Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary in Brentwood is holding its fourth annual ultimate smore’s hike at Centennial Park.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can get your heart pumping before heading over to the pavilion for some sweets.

The cost is $12 per person, children under 2 are free. Click here to register.

You can finish your day in the West End area with a basketball game at Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gym.

Vandy takes on the Florida Gators at 3 p.m. and tickets start at $20.