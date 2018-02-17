American Express customers hampered by possible outage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – American Express customers all around the country are experiencing issues.

While some say they haven’t had issues, users on Twitter were expressing their outrage of not being able to access their American Express bank accounts or cards.

While American Express has not commented on the potential outage, they tweeted at customers and said they were working on an issue.

We apologize for the inconvenience. We are working quickly to resolve the issue! — American Express (@AmericanExpress) February 17, 2018

Felicia Mowll, Director of Public Affairs and Communications, said that prepaid customers maybe experiencing issues and that they are working to resolve the issue as fast as possible.

It is not yet known what caused the possible outage.

