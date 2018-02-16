Williamson County student arrested for making threats against high school

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Parents at one Williamson County school woke up to scary rumors and misinformation that lead to quick action by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities won’t say what the threat was specifically, but law officers confirm a student was arrested Friday morning at Independence High School.

“It was going around from student to student to student, and overheard by staff and at that point they started chasing the lead down to find out who it was who said something,” said Captain Mark Wainwright, Wilson County’s SRO supervisor.

While officers won’t talk about the case specifically, investigators say there was never a threat to students or the school.

Carol Birdsong with Williamson County Schools reminds parents to monitor their children’s social media accounts and encourage their children not to retweet posts and rumors, but instead notify school staff or the SRO.