VIDEO: Woman arrested after climbing symphony fountain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was arrested Thursday night after she climbed a fountain on the property of the Nashville Symphony and acted in violent manner towards an officer.

Police working the Predators game said they were approached by witnesses that said that Jessica Kuykendall was on top of a car attempting to smash the window with a bucket.

According to an arrest affidavit, Metro police Sgt. Smallwood arrived at the scene to find Kuykendall had climbed the fountain on the property of the Nashville Symphony.

The affidavit states that the Nashville Fire Department was called to get the woman safely off of the fountain.

According to officers, once she was removed from the fountain, Kuykendall began to act violent towards Sgt. Smallwood, kicking him in the genitals three times.

Officers said they finally managed to subdue Kuykendall and tried to place her in the back of a police car. That’s when she attempted to escape by throwing her body out of the patrol car door.

Police said Kuykendall smelt heavily of intoxicant and marijuana, had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, and acted extremely violent.

Due to both of these factors, she was transported to booking, according to an affidavit.