Titans cheerleaders take Hot Pepper Challenge for ALS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Last week, the Good Morning Nashville team took the Hot Pepper Challenge, which helps raise money and awareness for ALS.

The challenge is where you eat really hot peppers, make a donation and challenge someone else to participate.

The GMN gang challenged the Nashville Predators and Tennessee Titans front offices and the Preds happily accepted.

This week, the Titans embraced the challenge with its cheerleaders taking a spicy bite for charity.

The Titans have challenged Nashville’s new soccer team, Nashville S.C., Project 615 and the New Orleans Saints cheerleaders, the Saintsations.

The goal of the Hot Pepper Challenge is to raise $1 million. So far, it has raised more than $475,000.

