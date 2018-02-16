Latest StormTracker Forecast

Big changes occurring today with rain and much colder air moving in.

Though the early morning begins rather mild, a cold front really throws a wrench into everything.

Showers being in southern Kentucky and dive to middle Tennessee during the morning commute and lasts through the early afternoon. Plus, the wind turns from the north. Therefore, temperatures fall during the day from the 60s to the 40s by lunchtime.

By late afternoon to the evening, rain moves out and the sky partially clears. Lows drop to the 30s with dry conditions.

As far as the weekend goes, Saturday gets wet again with widespread rain, but Sunday looks much better as sunshine comes out.

