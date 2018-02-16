Ol’ Roy, Kibbles ‘N Bits, other pet foods recalled for euthanasia drug

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stores removed more than 31 varieties of dog food from their shelves after an investigation found the food contained the euthanasia drug pentobarbital.
After the investigation conducted by WJLA in Washington, DC made the discovery, Smucker’s, the company that owns most of the brands in question, announced a voluntary recall of products, including Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N BIts, Skippy and Ol’ Roy lines of canned food.
Retailers across the country, including Walmart, removed the products from their stores.
Although the levels of pentobarbital were not lethal, under federal law, it is not allowed at any level, and never on animals intended for food.
“Where did it come from?” said Dr Nicholas Dodman, veterinarian and former Director of the Tufts University Animal Behavior Program, to WJLA. “If they don’t like the explanation that it’s coming from animals that have been euthanized, what is their explanation as to how it gets in there?”
The list of recalled dog food is as follows:
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with T-Bone Flavor Chunks – UPC: 7910052541
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Strips – UPC: 7910052542
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Lamb and Rice Chunks – UPC: 7910052543
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Chunks – UPC: 7910034417
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Chicken Chunks – UPC: 7910034418
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy Stew – UPC: 7910051933
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chicken, Beef & Liver Medley – UPC: 7910051934
- Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks – UPC: 7910034417
- Gravy Train 22 oz. with Chicken Chunks – UPC: 7910051645
- Gravy Train 22 oz. with Beef Chunks – UPC: 7910051647
- Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Burger Bacon Cheese and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety 12-Pack – UPC: 7910010377; 7910010378
- Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Meatball Pasta and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety Pack – UPC: 7910010382; 7910048367; 7910010378
- Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Burger Bacon Cheese and Beef Vegetable Variety Pack – UPC: 7910010380; 7910010377; 7910010375
- Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Wet Variety Pack – UPC: 791001037; 7910048367
- Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetable in Gravy – UPC: 7910010375
- Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetable in Gravy – UPC: 7910010378
- Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy – UPC: 7910010380
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts in Gravy with Beef & Bone Marrow – UPC: 7910071860
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts with Burgers & Cheese Bits – UPC: 7910050243
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Smoky Turkey & Bacon – UPC: 7910050246
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef & Chicken – UPC: 7910050247
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy 3 in 1 Chicken, Beef & Liver – UPC: 7910050248
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew – UPC: 7910050249
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Chicken – UPC: 7910050244
- Skippy 13.2 oz, Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef – UPC: 7910050250
- Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef – UPC: 7910050245
- Ol’ Roy 13.2 oz Turkey Bacon Strips – UPC: 8113117570
Smucker’s encourages pet owners with questions or concerns about this situation to contact the company by telephone 800-828-9980 or via emai.
