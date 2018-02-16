Ol’ Roy, Kibbles ‘N Bits, other pet foods recalled for euthanasia drug

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stores removed more than 31 varieties of dog food from their shelves after an investigation found the food contained the euthanasia drug pentobarbital.

After the investigation conducted by WJLA in Washington, DC made the discovery, Smucker’s, the company that owns most of the brands in question, announced a voluntary recall of products, including Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N BIts, Skippy and Ol’ Roy lines of canned food.

Retailers across the country, including Walmart, removed the products from their stores.

Although the levels of pentobarbital were not lethal, under federal law, it is not allowed at any level, and never on animals intended for food.

“Where did it come from?” said Dr Nicholas Dodman, veterinarian and former Director of the Tufts University Animal Behavior Program, to WJLA. “If they don’t like the explanation that it’s coming from animals that have been euthanized, what is their explanation as to how it gets in there?”

The list of recalled dog food is as follows: