News 2 partners with Lawrenceburg Fire Dept. to raise money for family of fallen firefighter

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is partnering with the Lawrenceburg Fire Department to collect money for the family of a firefighter killed in the line-of-duty.

News 2 will be set up outside the Lawrenceburg Walmart on North Locust Avenue all day Monday, Feb. 19 to collect donations.

Jason Dickey was killed while battling a massive fire on Hood Lakes Road. The home collapsed, trapping Dickey and two other firefighters inside. One of those firefighters is still hospitalized.

The loss of Dickey, an 11-year veteran, and native of Lawrence County, is not only weighing heavily on his family, but also his fellow firefighters.

Dickey leaves behind his wife and three children. He and his wife were expecting their fourth child next month. He was laid to rest Friday.

If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.

The account will stay open for several days. The family appreciates the help and they say they’re very thankful.