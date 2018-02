CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (localmemphis.com) – The bodies of two newborn infants have been found in a suitcase in a ditch in Cross County, Arkansas.

The Cross County Sherriff’s Office say the babies were found about 1:43 p.m. Friday in a ditch along CR 602. The infants were in a purple suitcase.

Investigators have not released any other information.

If you have information regarding the identities of the babies or a suspect, call the Cross County Sheriff’s Office at 870-238-5700.