NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened near a library.

Police responded to the call a little after 4:30 p.m. near the Looby Library on 11th Ave. N.

Officers said one person was shot in the arm. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the shooting didn’t happen at the library but on a nearby street.

Police are still on scene investigating.

