Metro police: Convicted killer wanted for violating probation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police is asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted killer who is now wanted for violating his probation.

Laquintaze Buford received a 10-year probated sentence last year for second degree murder. He currently cannot be located by his probation officer or police.

Detectives are also working to determine if the 24-year-old is also tied to other crimes.

Police said he has distinctive tattoos on his face and he may have short hair now.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.