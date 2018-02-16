Metro police ‘bringing all precincts together’ to stop teen crime in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are continuing their mission to stop teen crime in it’s tracks in Nashville.

It’s crimes like the Feb. 9 shooting near Pearl Cohn High School in which 14-year-old Rico Ransom is wanted for shooting 17-year-old Demario Crowder, that have officials worried.

Friday, Metro police expressed concern and said an uptick of violent crimes committed by young teens is not confined to one area.

“These individuals have been committing these robberies in various parts of the city, it’s not just north Nashville, it’s not just east Nashville. It’s not Green Hills. They’re going throughout the city. So we’re bringing all the precincts together, resources from all the precincts as well as centralized components like Aviation,” said Don Aaron, spokesperson with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police also said they can’t stop the crime by themselves.

They call upon families and communities to be vigilant and help provide information on crimes.