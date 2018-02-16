Lebanon man charged after selling stolen cattle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Ag Crime Unit has charged a man with theft for selling stolen cattle.

On Jan. 31, investigators say Jason Witherspoon bought 11 head of cattle at the Kentucky-Tennessee Livestock Market in Gutherie, Ky.

Authorities said Witherspoon then drove to the Dickson Regional Livestock Center in Dickson, Tn where he sold the cattle to the sale manager for $7,200.

The Kentucky-Tennessee Livestock Market then contacted the ACU, saying that the check Witherspoon wrote to buy the cattle was worthless, according to a release.

According to investigators, the Dickson sales manager contacted the ACU to report that Witherspoon had more cattle to sell.

When he returned to the Dickson Regional Livestock Center, he was arrested by the ACU and Dickson police officers.

Witherspoon was charged with two counts of felony theft of property. He is being held in the Dickson County Jail on $80,000 bond.

He also faces charges in Wilson and Trousdale Counties in Tennessee as well as Todd County, Ky.