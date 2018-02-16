Juvenile charged for allegedly making threats against student, Wilson Central H.S.

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student has been charged for allegedly making threats against another student and Wilson Central High School Thursday night.

Officials said the threats related to the Florida school shooting tragedy.

In a release, school officials said they take all threats seriously and will prosecute any student who makes a direct threat on an individual of the school itself, even if the students are doing so in a joking manner.

The student said he did not intend on carrying out the threat.

“Situations like these cause alarm to the student body, as well as the community, and we are going to ensure that when a parent drops their child off each day they are going to drop them off in a safe environment,” school officials said in a release.