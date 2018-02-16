Google breaks ground on brand new Clarksville data center

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tech giant Google broke ground on its newest home in Clarksville on Friday.

The old Hemlock site is the location of Google’s newest data center, one of the company’s 15 data centers in the world.

It’s expected the facility will bring 100 jobs and 1,000 construction jobs to the community.

Google’s C.E.O. Sundar Pichai was present for the event, and said the company searched across the country for the best site and chose Tennessee for its work force, access to clean energy, infrastructure, and its state leaders.

Pichai said the Clarksville community is going to help Google users, globally.

“They’ll be getting those emails thanks to the work being done in this community,” said Pichai. “This community is going to be part of the engine that powers the internet and that’s something to be very proud of.”

Pichai also announced a $300,000 grant from Google to the Goodwill of Middle Tennessee and 100 new I.T. scholarships for students in the region.

Construction on the facility is expected to be finished by this fall.