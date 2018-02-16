Giles County sheriff alerts churches about solicitors

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s not unusual for someone in need to go to a church and ask for help, but in Giles County, the sheriff is alerting churches that some people who show up and ask for assistance may not have the best intentions.

Sheriff Kyle Helton said his office has gotten calls from local churches about walk-in solicitors.

He said these people walk in to the Sunday service, have what’s been described as a suspicious story and want money.

Nothing illegal has happened, but Sheriff Helton is warning that, “vigilance is prudent in the times we live in.”

Last year, churches in southern Kentucky and Tennessee were alerted after a man and his kids walked into several churches and demanded money.

RELATED: Police warn churches in 2 states after services interrupted by scammers

Sheriff Helton told News 2 he just alerting churches at this point, adding if someone comes in and acts suspicious, to give his officers a call.