Funeral for fallen Lawrenceburg firefighter to be held Friday

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Lawrenceburg community will come together Friday to remember a fallen firefighter regarded by many as a hero.

Eleven-year veteran of the Lawrenceburg Fire Department, Engineer Jason Dickey, 38, was killed and four others injured while battling a house fire Monday evening.

The close-knit community of Lawrenceburg was hit hard by the news of Dickey’s death and fire departments across the region have stepped in to help in their time of need.

“We lost a hero, we lost a man who saved countless lives in his 11 years with the department,” said Lawrenceburg Fire Department Chaplain Chad Moore.

“He was like one of my own. These guys are my boys, like the boys I never had, and I’ve lost a son,” added Fire Chief Moore.

Crews from the Nashville Fire Department will be filling in this weekend while the department continues to mourn the loss of Dickey.

Dickey is the second Lawrenceburg firefighter to be killed in the line of duty. Kenny Powell was killed on Jan. 29, 1978.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Mars Hill Baptist Church on Friday at 11 a.m. His burial will immediately follow.

The family asks memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

