Free flu shots offered across Tennessee Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Health Departments across the state of Tennessee will offer flu shots Friday free of charge.
Free flu shots will be available from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at every location with no appointment necessary.
The Lentz Health Center will hold a special walk-in clinic from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Friday.
Free flu shots are also available at all three Health Department clinics daily from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
- East Health Center 1015 East Trinity Lane
- Lentz Health center 2500 Charlotte Ave.
- Woodbine Health Center 224 Oriel Ave.
For questions, call the Metro Public Health Department call 615-340-5616, or click here to go to their website.