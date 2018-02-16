Free flu shots offered across Tennessee Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Health Departments across the state of Tennessee will offer flu shots Friday free of charge.

Free flu shots will be available from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at every location with no appointment necessary.

The Lentz Health Center will hold a special walk-in clinic from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Free flu shots are also available at all three Health Department clinics daily from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

East Health Center 1015 East Trinity Lane

Lentz Health center 2500 Charlotte Ave.

Woodbine Health Center 224 Oriel Ave.

For questions, call the Metro Public Health Department call 615-340-5616, or click here to go to their website.