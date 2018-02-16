Educators undergo training for active shooter situations

There are two videos inside this story. Click here to watch them both from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro-Nashville Public Schools’ head of security held an active aggression training session on Friday.

District employees, educators and officers attended the training at a school, which simulates the environment and stresses of a real-life event.

“There’s nothing like training in a true environment, where if you do face that situation, that’s where it will occur,” said Jimmy Wheeler, Executive Director of Security for MNPS.

This is the second year the district has offered the training and 12,000 educators, staff and police officers have graduated from the class.

“Things are changing in the schools, and changing rapidly. It is so important for us as the leaders of the school to get the most current information to ensure we’re keeping our safety first and foremost for all of our students and staff in our buildings.”