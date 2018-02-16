Corker: ‘Nothing has changed’ about plans to retire from Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In one of his first trips back to Tennessee since word swirled this month in Washington that he might change his mind about retirement, Sen. Bob Corker had some very short words about what could become a huge story nationally and in his home state.

“Nothing has changed at present,” Corker told News 2 when he was asked about “un-retiring.”

The Senator said last summer he would not seek another term, but he has been quiet and coy for the past several days when approached about whether or not he is reconsidering his decision about not seeking a third-term.

Two other prominent Tennessee Republicans have already announced their run for Corker’s seat.

Middle Congressional Member Marsha Blackburn and former West Tennessee Congressman Stephen Fincher announced their bid for the GOP nomination shortly after the Senator said he would not run.

Former Democrat Governor Phil Bredesen upped the political ante in the Senate race when he announced in December that he would seek Corker’s seat.

Several top Republicans in the state and nationally have called Bredesen “a formidable candidate” for whomever wins the Senate Republican Primary.

A Republican has not represented Tennessee in the U.S. Senate since 1995.