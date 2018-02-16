Clarksville police say woman may have information on homicide

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are working to identify a woman who may have information on homicide in Clarksville last month.

Police said the woman is not a suspect, but may have information pertaining to the case.

Detrick Mosley was shot at a convenience store on Kraft Street on Jan. 26. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the case or the woman’s identity is asked to call Det. Cunningham at 931-648-0656 Ext. 5195 or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.

Tips can also be submitted online anonymously.