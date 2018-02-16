Clarksville police investigating possible abduction

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are investigating the possible abduction of a woman.

Police said they responded to a call around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Short Street and Sandburg Drive.

Officers said a witness showed them a photo and video of what appeared to be a white female in a choke t

ype hold by a black male and being forced into a Black Hyundai sedan.

Police said they do not have the identity of the man or woman and the picture is the only physical information they have.

Officials said the department is actively investigating and if anyone sees the vehicle and occupants that look like the ones pictured, please call 911.

Police said additional information will come as they gather it.