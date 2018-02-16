Christian Co. student charged after comments about ‘shooting up school’

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – The Christian County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old for an alleged school threat made Thursday at Christian County High School.

According to a release, the student reportedly said they were going to “bring a gun and shoot up the school.”

The student was taken into custody and questioned about the incident.

Detectives said the teen admitted to making the statement and said it was “meant as a joke.”

Investigators said the teen’s comments were brought to light by other students who overheard him and notified a teacher.

The student, whose name is not being released, is charged with terroristic threatening and was taken to the McCraken Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Paducah, Kentucky. He will remain in custody until his court date.

In Wilson County, a student was also charged after allegedly making threats against a student an Wilson Central High School.