2 sought after Belle Meade Mapco robbed at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for two suspects responsible for robbing a Belle Meade gas station at gunpoint Thursday night.

The robbery happened around 11:45 p.m. at the Mapco located at 4314 Harding Pike.

The clerk called police and said he was robbed by two people, one of whom had a handgun.

The gunman took money located next to the register while the other suspect took candy bars and an unknown amount of cash from the register, according to police.

The suspects were said to be wearing black hooded sweatshirts and sweatpants.

No additional information was released and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-77-CRIME.