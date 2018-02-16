2 arrested in Franklin after shooting at teen, evading police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two were arrested after police said they shot at a teenager and then evaded police.

Police responded to a call in the 300 block of 9th Ave. N around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning after a report of shots fired.

Officers said they arrived at the house and found the target of the gun fire, a 19-year-old woman, at the address unharmed.

Police said after they broadcasted the description of the vehicle, it was found quickly on I-65 by patrolling officers.

Back up officers rushed to the area and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver attempted to evade the officers until they finally pulled over south of Old Hickory Blvd, according to a release.

The passenger and convicted felon 24-year-old Shar-Rod Marks, was identified as the shooter according to police. He was charged with aggravated assault, Evading Arrest, possession of a handgun by a felon, and tampering with evidence.

Officers determined that Marks and the woman he shot at were previously acquainted.

Police also arrested 20-year-old Marleighna Townsel, who was driving the vehicle. Townsel was charged with evading arrest, driving without a license, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 20-year-old is free on bond and is due in court Mar. 1. A court date for Marks, who is still in custody, is still pending.