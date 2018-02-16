15-year-old indicted in fatal Kentucky high school shooting

BENTON, Ky. (WKRN) – A 15-year-old accused in last month’s deadly Kentucky school shooting has been indicted.

A Marshall County Grand Jury returned the indictment Tuesday against Gabriel R.Parker, charging him with two counts of murder and 14 counts of first degree assault.

The charges stem from the Jan. 23 shooting at Marshall County High School. Two 15-year-old students, Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, were both killed.

Parker was arraigned Friday in Marshall County District Court and is being charged as an adult. He has since waived his Feb. 28 court hearing and is not due back in court until August.

