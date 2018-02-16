12-year-old girl left in critical condition by flu passes away

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 12-year-old White House girl, who was hospitalized in critical condition with the flu, has passed away.

Greycin Oaks’ father, Ben, confirmed to News 2 that his little girl passed away Friday.

Greycin is the latest flu death in Tennessee. The state reported Thursday that eight kids had already died from the flu.

RELATED: Flu leaves 12-year-old White House girl in critical condition

Ben Oaks, Greycin’s father, said that he wants parents to start taking the illness seriously.

Greycin was a White House Middle School student, the youngest of 3 children to the Oaks. She was described as having a big outgoing personality.

There is a gofundme to help the family with expenses.